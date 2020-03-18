Coronavirus: Ex-Real Madrid President In Intensive Care After Testing Positive

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has been hospitalised with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the 76-year-old is in an intensive care unit after testing positive for COVID-19.

This is according to Ideal, who say Sanz had been suffering with fever in recent days and is in a serious condition.

Sanz was president of Real Madrid when the club won their seventh and eighth European Cups in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

Kevin Durant: Basketball Star Speaks After Testing Positive For Dreaded Disease

In related news, American professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Kevin Durant, has asked everyone to be “careful” and gave hope that the world is going to surmount the COVID-19 challenge.

Durant was among the four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old told The Athletic that he was feeling fine and urged the public to “be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine.”

All four players are isolated, the team said.

There are at least 6,300 confirmed cases in the U.S, with COVID-19 reaching all 50 states.

As of 18 March 2020, more than 202,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in over 160 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in mainland China, Europe, Iran, and South Korea.