Coronavirus: Barcelona Star Send Lots Of Strength To Everyone Fighting Disease (Video)

As the world grapple with the threat posed by coronavirus (COVID-19), Barcelona’s Luis Suarez has sent a message of support to those battling against the disease.

Concise News reports that the Uruguayan is in self-isolation to help stop the spread of the virus and has urged others to do the same.

“From my house in Barcelona, I wanted to send lots of strength to everyone who is fighting against a virus that has us all very worried,” Suarez said in a video on Twitter.

“We have to know that if we look after ourselves and those close to us, we can look after the whole population.

“Thousands of people are suffering from a virus that is worrying the whole world.

“There are also some cases in Uruguay.

“We have to stay in and keep good hygiene, that’s very important.

“If we all come together to fight this, we’re going to be able to keep enjoying [time] with our family and friends.

“Don’t forget – stay at home.”

As of Wednesday, more than 202,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in over 160 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in mainland China, Europe, Iran, and South Korea.

Watch video below: