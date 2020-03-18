Coronavirus: Apostle Suleman Discloses Bible Verse To Read To Fight Disease

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, on Tuesday, told Christians to be reading Psalms 91:10, maintaining that the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will soon vanish.

Concise News had reported that in a video published earlier this week on Celebration TV, the official television channel of Apostle Suleman, the fiery televangelist urged people not to panic.

As of 18 March 2020, more than 206,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in at least 170 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in China, Iran, and the European Union.

Now, aside from going scriptural, Suleman, 48, asked China (the country the ongoing COVID-19 was first identified) to cancel the debts being owed them by all nations.

He explained that COVID-19 was first discovered late last year. And that China “stopped the press from talking about it; maimed journalists and did not manage it..now billions of dollars are been lost daily because of their carelessness..lives been lost too..courtesy demands the write off all nations owing them.”

See his tweets below:

Psalms 91.10 is our defense in times like this..this virus will go the way it came..very soon,we shall hear of it no more..fear not..the Almighty God has heard our prayers.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) March 17, 2020

China should cancel the debts been owed them by all nations.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) March 17, 2020