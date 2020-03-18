Coronavirus: Africa Shrine Management Cancels Events

With rising number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, the management of popular Africa Shrine, an open air entertainment centre has cancelled all activities for the week.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Femi, son of legendary afrobeat singer, Fela Kuti on Wednesday.

According to Kuti, the decision was made as a precautionary measure against the spread of disease in the country, after confirmed cases rose to 8 in the early hours of Wednesday.

He tweeted “The management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all major events this week as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation of things b4 we revert to our regular programming.”

Recall that the federal government, earlier on Wednesday, recorded five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to eight.