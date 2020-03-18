Nollywood actress Nkiru Umeh has revealed that the explosion that rocked Abule Ado area of Lagos state on Sunday destroyed her mansion, vehicles among other things vauled at about 50 million Naira.

Concise News reports that at least 15 persons were reported to have lost their lives while over 70 houses were destroyed as a result of the explosion.

Umeh, whose house is situated opposite Bethlehem Girls College, said she was away to church when the explosion occured.

The actress, who shared the videos of the mansion before it was razed, said “What’s left of my beautiful house. If you haven’t been to my house you might not really understand this. But again I thank God we were in the church. My boy and my PA miraculously escaped through the back fence that fell down though the boy got injured but he is getting better.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday, set up a N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu announced the establishment of the “Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund” after visiting the scene of the explosion.