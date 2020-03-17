Yvonne Jegede Claps Back At Trolls Insulting Her Over Failed Marriage

It appears Nollywood screen goddess, Yvonne Jegede is fed up of trolls shading her over her failed marriage, as she takes to Instagram to sound a note of warning to them.

Concise News reports that the actress had shared a raunchy photo with the caption “Money is the root of all evil, but I give you money you no reject am.

Money is the root of all evil, but I give you money you collect am.”

A follower stormed the comment section to say the actress divorced her husband , so as to show expose her body on the platform.

“Keep quiet,D lov of money z d root of evil not money.Besides,z dis d reason u divorce ur husband so u can show us ur nakedness online??” the follower had written.

Responding, the mother of one said “no dear I left him because you are all in the same category. Just like you, Bunch of losers.”

Shortly after then, Jegede took to Instastories to warn trolls against meddling in her affairs.

“If you come for me with insults based in my failed marriage, you plis thr person you’re standinf for will hear from me. It js my failed marriage not yojrs. If it hurts you that bad, please go and marry him and give him thr happiness you so wish him.

“I am not the type of woman anybody can intimidate . What you see is what get with me. If you must act like a fool, don’t do it here. I no dey find troubke o, but I certainky like trouble.”

Just recently, Jegede, in a comment section on Instagram said she left her estranged husband after getting what she wanted.

Recall that her marriage to Olakunle Fawole crashed barely two years after their wedding.