You’re Digging Your Grave, Actor Tells Youth Shading RCCG’s Adeboye

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has berated youth who threw shades at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye after he made declarations on coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Adeboye while reacting to the pandemic in a video on his verified Twitter handle asked people to be calm amid a wave of panic.

“By the way, I want to assure you that there is no virus that is going to come near you at all,” the 78-year-old said.

“Because it is written that ‘He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty’.

Many however, bashed Adeboye for saying “I believe that this is the time for God to show you clearly that there is a difference between those serve Him wholeheartedly and those who do not.”

Reacting, Uchemba, in a video on his Instagram handle said it was disheartening that people of his generation no longer have respect for elders and men of God as a whole.

The actor who revealed that he is not a member of RCCG said “And many more scriptures that talks about how we should treat our elders, our parents and also spiritual leaders , and the consequences that comes with disobeying this instructions yet the youth of this generation shock me everyday by the way they talk and treat this people. I’m scared for this generation, YOU DONT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO YOURSELF UNTIL LATER. BE DIGGING YOUR OWN GRAVE WITH YOUR HANDS. I WEEP FOR MY YOUTH GENERATION.”