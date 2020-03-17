A former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode and former presidential aide Reno Omokri have berated president Muhammadu Buhari over the non-closure of the country’s border.

Omokri and Fani-kayode, who are strong critics of Buhari-led administration aired their opinions on their Twitter handles.

The former aviation minister,in his tweet, said the president refused to address the citizens on coronavirus and still opened the border for Chinese and other afflicted countries.

“Not only do you refuse to formally address our people &offer them hope on the Covid 19 plague but you have also refused to close our borders. Instead you have declared them open to the Chinese, Europeans, Iranians, Italians, Americans &all other afflicted nations. Shame on you!” he tweeted.

Not only do you refuse to formally address our people &offer them hope on the Covid 19 plague but you have also refused to close our borders. Instead you have declared them open to the Chinese, Europeans, Iranians, Italians, Americans &all other afflicted nations. Shame on you! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 17, 2020

On his part, Omokri said Buhari close the order for rice and opened it for coronavirus.

“How can you close your border for rice and open it for #CoronaVirus and have the audacity to call yourself a leader? If #COVID19 kills your citizens, who will eat the rice you are protecting? Are rice and fuel more important than human beings who will buy them?” he tweeted.