UTME 2020: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Tuesday 17th March

welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, March 17, 2020

2020 UTME: JAMB Releases First Batch Of Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results of the 312,000 candidates that sat for Saturday’s 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Benjamin urged all concerned candidates to check their profiles for the results.

According to him, the board is optimistic that the entire exercise will be hitch-free, as it has worked assiduously to ensure that this year's examination process will be one of the best ever conducted in recent times.

2020 UTME: No More Biometric Verification After Exams – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the suspension of the conduct of biometric verification after candidates must have written their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The Board's Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said the decision was taken after a review of Saturday and Monday's examination.

