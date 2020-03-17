UNILAG Convocation Suspension: VC Fingers Babalakin, Provides ‘Evidence’

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, says the Dr Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council was carried along in the preparation for the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony.

Concise News understands that there had been a face-off between the management of UNILAG and the governing council, resulting in the suspension of the convocation.

Pro-chancellor Babalakin had said that the management did not get permission for the convocation ceremonies.

But the VC denied the claim, saying it was not a true reflection of the council meeting.

“Excerpt of the minutes of the January 21 and 22, 2020 are thus reproduced: ‘Council was informed that the 2019 convocation ceremonies have been scheduled between March 9 and 13, 2020. The chairman informed members that all matters on the convocation ceremonies shall be considered at the council meeting of January 22, 2020,” he said in a statement issued Monday.

“Council received and considered CP. No 2019/20/3b, which contained the nominees for honorary doctorate degree at the 51st convocation ceremonies of the university and the proposed budget estimate’.”

He also said Babalakin suggested the inclusion of late Dr Stella Adadevoh for a posthumous award, which was forwarded to the honours committee.

“It is pertinent to note that despite the special appeal by Senate following its emergency meeting of March 4, 2020, and entreaties by virtually all members of council at the council meeting of March 4, 2020 for the pro-chancellor to speak to the NUC and the ministry to persuade them to allow the convocation ceremonies to hold as planned, the pro-chancellor did not heed the pleas.”