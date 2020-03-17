In an attempt to contain coronavirus outbreak, the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday asked the federal government to restrict travels of non-Nigerians from worst-hit countries.

This comes after the senate adopted a point of order raised at the plenary session by its health committee chairman, Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

Oloriegbe, however, said that travels should only be allowed based on its importance.

“If it is possible, people should not travel to countries with high risk of the cases especially in Europe where many countries are affected, unless such trips are very important,” he said.

“Government should also consider disallowing non-Nigerians from countries of high risk from entering the country. Government should also increase capacity about checking airports.”

“Government has to step up the testing capacity, and provide support for state governments,” he added.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan who agreed with his submission, said it was pertinent for the federal government to do more in testing centres.

“We are very lucky and fortunate, but we shouldn’t push our luck too far. We should be very observant of all those regulations the technical experts give us,” he said.

“There is need for federal government to do a little more, especially in the area of testing centres. The entire north and south-east have no testing centres and it shouldn’t be so.

“Also, for the isolation centres the state governments are building, the ministry of health should come out with a standard which will be replicated in all the states.

“So we need to through our committees, ensure we work with the ministry of health to work with the states to ensure the isolation centres are standardised.”