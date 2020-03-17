Oshiomhole Chairs APC NWC Meeting, Says Party Not Divided

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said the ruling party is united and not divided, Concise News reports.

He made this known when he held a meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the APC secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking on resolving some of the issues affecting the party, Oshiomhole said conflict is natural in a party of their size, adding that APC will be used as an instrument for the development of Nigeria.

He said parties that are pro-people usually have more challenges than conservative parties.

According to him, despite the challenges the party has faced, the APC remains strong, admitting that he is not a perfect being but his sincerity of purpose cannot be denied.

The APC National Chairman said he is willing to reconcile his style of leadership with that of other members of the party so they can work together.

He thanked the judiciary for overturning the high court ruling saying internal differences will be settled internally.

Meanwhile, the hearing of the motion on notice has been fixed for Friday the 20th of March, 2020.