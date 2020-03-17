Nollywood: Hilda Dokubo Reacts As AGN Appoints Elisha Abbo Patron

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has reacted to the appointment of Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa north, as one of the patrons of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Dokubo berated AGN for appointing Abbo who according to her is a “woman abuser” as a patron.

Recall that Abbo was in the news last year, after he allegedly abused a woman at a sex shop in Abuja in May 2019.

In a video on her social media handle, Dokubo questioned what basis the senator was appointed a patron.

In her rants, the actress said “When you appoint a patron, it because the patron has something you want to gain and leverage on. It could be financial or moral gain.

“This last week, the actors guild of Nigeria had an investiture for patrons and the unveiling of her dream secretariat. Then I saw his picture among those appointed as patrons.

“Then I began to ask myself how come? How did we get here? How did he get on that line, considering his reputation? Okay, is it money that we want? Who was he before he became a senator? We want him to give us money that he can’t explain how he got? How did get into the line patrons that have people like me.”

“An abuser of women as Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse of the rights of all the females in the creative space especially #actors,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We must stop every attempt at rubbishing our values as a people with such appointments in whatever guise. Consequently, Senator Abbo #sextoysenator must be delisted from our list of Patrons now.”

Meanwhile, the senator had apologized to Nigerians for his actions.