Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Climbs To 12.2%, Highest In 21 Months

The CPI/Inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, reveals that inflation increased to 12.20% in February, an increase of 0.07 percentage points from the 12.13% recorded in January.
The last time the inflation rate was in this region was in May 2018. At the time, it was 11.61%.
“On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.79% in February 2020. This is 0.08% rate lower than the rate recorded in January 2020 (0.87%),” the report read.
“The urban inflation rate increased by 12.85% (year-on-year) in February 2020 from 12.78% recorded in January 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.61% in February 2020 from 11.54% in January 2020.
“On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.82% in February 2020, up by 0.10 from 0.92% recorded in January 2020, while the rural index also rose by 0.76% in February 2020, down by 0.07 from the rate recorded in January 2020 (0.83%).”
According to the report, food inflation increased to 14.90% in February while core inflation, which excludes the price of volatile agricultural items, increased to 9.43%.
“All items inflation on year on year basis was highest in Bauchi (14.47%), Niger (14.06%) and Plateau (13.98%), while Borno (10.46%), Abuja (9.68%) and Kwara (9.59%) recorded the slowest rise in headline year-on-year inflation,”
“Food inflation on a year on year basis was highest in Sokoto (17.12%), Plateau (16.99%) and Gombe (16.96%), while Nasarawa (13.50%), Bauchi /Katsina (13.04%) and Bayelsa (11.89%) recorded the slowest rise.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.