Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, March 17th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

The Court of Appeal on Monday returned Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by ordering a stay of execution of an order of the FCT High Court suspending him. A three-man panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, also ordered an interim injunction restraining the defendants from taking any action that will violate the order of a stay of execution granted by the Court.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos on Monday said no student of Bethlehem Girls College died in the explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area of FESTAC in Amuwo Odofin on Sunday. However, it confirmed the death of the school’s Administrator, Rev. Sr. (Dr.) Henrietta Alokha, and a female security guard.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday has been postponed indefinitely, Concise News reports. The postponement was announced after some governors of the ruling party met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Monday.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of results of the 312,000 candidates that sat for Saturday’s 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide. The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this on Monday in Lagos. Benjamin urged all concerned candidates to check their profiles for the results.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has set up a N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado area of the state. Sanwo-Olu announced the establishment of the “Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund” after visiting the scene of the explosion. He said that three account numbers had been opened at different banks for well-meaning Nigerians to assist the state government in assisting the victims.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, says the Dr Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council was carried along in the preparation for the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony. Concise News understands that there had been a face-off between the management of UNILAG and the governing council, resulting in the suspension of the convocation.

Former Ekiti state governor Segun Oni on Monday said he was leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former National Deputy Chairman of APC claimed that he was leaving the APC due to ill-treatment and lack of respect for his person by the party. Oni, who was suspended by APC over anti-party activities in 2019, told journalists in Ado Ekiti that his supporters were not considered for appointments and privileges to run for elections.

Indian authorities have arrested two Nigerians for entering the country illegally from Bangladesh and kept them in the isolation ward of Karimganj civil hospital in south Assam. They were travelling in a Agartala-Guwahati night super-bus of Swapna Travels (No.AS 01 JC 8052) at Churaibari, before they were brought to Karimganj civil hospital on Sunday for coronavirus test.

British actor Idris Elma has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Elma made the revelation known in a tweet on Monday. According to the actor, he has no symptoms but has been isolated.

An ambush by suspected Boko Haram insurgents around Banki Junction in Borno state has reportedly claimed the lives of six soldiers. Two sergeants, two lance corporals and two privates were said to be victims of the attack. The incident happened Sunday morning when about two companies of soldiers from the army’s 151 task force battalion in the area were on a ”rescue patrol”.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.