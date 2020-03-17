Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Tuesday, March 17th 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, on Concise News.

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, has disclosed that a Nigerian doctor Olumide Okunuga has died in Canada after contracting coronavirus.

Mamora stated this while speaking to reporters in Abuja on Monday.

The Minister was briefing the media on updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“We must be conscious of not being complacent, the price to pay for complacency is huge. I have heard people say that the black man’s gene is resistant and so COVID-19 is not for us,” he said.

Indian authorities have arrested two Nigerians for entering the country illegally from Bangladesh and kept them in the isolation ward of Karimganj civil hospital in south Assam.

It was learned that the Nigerians, Kanu Kingsby, 28 and Chinedu Nangshu (sic), 30, did not have any valid documents and identity cards.

They were travelling in a Agartala-Guwahati night super-bus of Swapna Travels (No.AS 01 JC 8052) at Churaibari, before they were brought to Karimganj civil hospital on Sunday for coronavirus test.

Pastor Adeboye Tells Christians What To Do (Video)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised people to always ‘wash their hands and keep their environment clean’ in order to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Global deaths and infections from the coronavirus have surpassed those inside China (the country most hit by the disease) for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak late last year.

British actor Idris Elma has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Concise News reports.

Elma made the revelation known in a tweet on Monday.

According to the actor, he has no symptoms but has been isolated.

American singer Keri Hilson has said that 5G network is the major cause of coronavirus outbreaks across the globe, Concise News reports.

Hilson made the claim in a series of posts in the early hours of Monday.

According to her, the disease has not spread massively in Africa because it is not a 5G region.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!”

The Enugu State Government has confirmed that the suspected case of coronavirus reported in the Southeast state is negative, Concise News reports.

The Ministry of Health permanent secretary in Enugu, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, said the result from the test carried out at the Irua Specialist Hospital confirmed the status.

Agujiobi said that the result was also corroborated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The government of Ghana has ordered the closure of schools and placed a ban on public gatherings including funerals, workshops and other related events, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, said.

That's all for now on the latest coronavirus news.