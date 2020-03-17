Lagos Govt Confirms Third Coronavirus Case In Nigeria

The Lagos state government on Tuesday confirmed a third case of coronavirus in the state.

This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi, at a press conference in Lagos.

The state government had a few days ago confirmed that the second case was now free of the virus.

The new case who is said to be a 30-year-old Nigerian female is independent of the index case, according to the state government.

She returned to Nigeria from the UK 13th March, observed self-isolation after which she developed symptoms and later tested positive.

She is now at Mainland General Hospital receiving treatment.