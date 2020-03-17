Lagos Explosion: Three-Year-Old Girl Rescued Unhurt From Rubble

Emergency officials have rescued a three-year-old girl, Favour, from the rubble at the Abule-Ado explosion site in Lagos Concise News reports.

Chairman, Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) Lagos branch, Adebola Kolawole while explaining on Monday how Favour was rescued said she was found amidst the rubbles during rescue operations on Sunday night.

She added that Favour’s mother sustained a head injury from the incident and her brother too was injured.

Kolawole explained further that favour’s mother has regained her consciousness and woke up asking for her daughter.

“She (toddler) was recovered naked under one of the collapsed buildings. Later we found out that her mother and sibling were admitted to the hospital.

“The mother who sustained a head injury was semi-conscious. This morning when she asked for her daughter, the doctors told her that she is safe and with the Red Cross.

“Actually that was what we wanted so that the mother would be at rest psychologically so that it will not add to her pains in order to save her life.

“As soon as possible, we are taking her to go see her mother at the Naval hospital. The little girl’s name is Favour and God has favoured her,” she said.