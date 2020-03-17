Lagos: Gbadamosi Dumps ADP, Returns To PDP

Babatunde Gbadamosi, the 2019 governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos, has formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gbadamosi and his supporters defected to the PDP at a ceremony in the party’s secretariat in Ikeja on Monday, Concise News reports.

Receiving the defectors, the state Chairman of the PDP, Deji Doherty, said the defection signalled an early preparation for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Doherty alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was incurring huge debts for the state, adding that there was a need to save the state from going bankrupt hence the need for a change of government in 2023.

“I am shocked at the rate the APC-led government in Lagos State is incurring debt, something should be done to prevent the state from going bankrupt,” he said.

Doherty commended Gbadamosi and his supporters for returning to the PDP early, adding that it would afford them time to work for the success of the party in 2023.

In his comment, Gbadamosi said there was a problem in the state that required collective efforts to solve.