Kano Assembly Suspends Five Members Over Sanusi’s Dethronement

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday suspended five lawmakers for insubordination, bridge of the rules and regulations of the House, Concise News reports.

The lawmakers were suspended for their actions during last Monday’s rowdy session at the floor of the Assembly prior to the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

At a preliminary session, Speaker of the House Abdulaziz Gafasa who announced the suspension following a point of order presented by one of the members, said the lawmakers are to remain suspended for six months.

The suspended lawmakers include Muhammad Bello representing Rimin Gado, Labaran Madari of Warawa, Garba Gwarmai of Kunchi/Tsanyawa, Maje Ahmed of Kano municipal and Isyaku Ali of Gezawa.

Responding to the suspension, one of the affected lawmakers, Muhammad Bello told Channels Television that their suspension did not follow due process and that it violates order 8 which empowers committee on ethics and privileges to investigate any violation of House rules.

“Even if there is a violation of rules the committee should take care of it but none of these was put into considerations, we will, therefore, discuss among ourselves and see what we can come up with,” Bello stated.