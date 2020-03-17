Insecurity, Challenge To Showbiz- Don Jazzy

Legendary music producer Don Jazzy says the spate of insecurity has been a major challenge in organizing shows across the country.

Don Jazzy said this during an interview with Hip TV.

According to him, gone are the days artistes earn big from shows, now artistes mostly tour Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“Something has been troubling over the last three years and that has to do with insecurity in the country. Lots of people used to say we earn mostly from shows back in the days,” he said.

“Nowadays, we don’t do as many shows as we do before because of security reasons, you know the whole killing in the north; kidnapping started affecting our gigs.

“I remember days with DBanj when you get up one day and tour the country. Now, people are just keeping it to Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and a few other states because of the security problem.

“If the government can help us fix this, touring will be easier. People like Tuface, Psquare, and Dabnj became great entertainers because of the of shows they staged around the country.”