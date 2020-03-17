Game Of Thrones Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Game of Thrones star, Kristofer Hivju has joined host of actors who publicly declared that they tested positive to deadly coronavirus (COVID19).

Hivju, known for playing roles of Tormund Giantsbane in the series, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday night.

According to the actor, himself and family are isolated at home for some time.

The actor wrote “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.

“We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. [sic]. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

In the same vein, British actor Idris Elma on Monday, revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This morning, I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he tweeted.