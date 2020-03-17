Explosion In Lagos: TB Joshua Reveals What Holy Spirit Told Him (Photos)

The founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has revealed that the Holy Spirit told him to go to the site of Sunday’s explosion in Abule Ado in Lagos state.

Concise News reports that ‘YouTube’s most popular pastor’ heeded to the word on Monday and visited Abule-Ado area around Festac town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the South-Western state.

This online news medium had earlier reported how seventeen people died and 25 injured in the explosion the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says was caused by a truck after it hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near NNPC’s 2B pipeline right of way.

Joshua, therefore, urged “everyone who can, to take time, to go and see what happened.”

