Explosion In Lagos: TB Joshua Reveals What Holy Spirit Told Him (Photos)

The founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has revealed that the Holy Spirit told him to go to the site of Sunday’s explosion in Abule Ado in Lagos state.
Concise News reports that ‘YouTube’s most popular pastor’ heeded to the word on Monday and visited Abule-Ado area around Festac town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the South-Western state.
This online news medium had earlier reported how seventeen people died and 25 injured in the explosion the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says was caused by a truck after it hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near NNPC’s 2B pipeline right of way.
Joshua, therefore, urged “everyone who can, to take time, to go and see what happened.”
Check out his tweet below:
“I woke up this morning and the Holy Spirit said I should go to the place where there was an explosion yesterday in Lagos. I want everyone who can to take your time to go and see what happened. In whatever way God puts in your heart – please help, support the affected community!” pic.twitter.com/qwa0RqEOgx
— TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) March 16, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.