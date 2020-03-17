EPL: ‘Manchester United Is A Prize For Ighalo’ -Agent

Patrick Bastianelli, the agent of Manchester United striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has said that the 30-year-old’s move to the English Premier League (EPL) giants is a prize for his long years of sacrifice in foreign leagues.

Concise News reports that the former Udinese, Granada and Watford hitman is currently on loan at United from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of the Chinese Super League.

The Nigerian has scored four goals and one assist in three starts for the Red Devils. And the man who represents him is hugely impressed by his character.

“Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe,” Bastianelli told TuttoSport.

“Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years.”

“It’s part of his character, of his great seriousness. He scored many goals,” he continued.

“He always has a positive attitude. Odion is a person who always looks ahead, always in a positive way.”

The frontman will be hoping to add to his goal tally when European competitions resume, with UEFA officials, set to meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.