Coronavirus: WTA Suspends Tour Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As the world grapple with the threat posed by the coronavirus, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the suspension of its tour until 2 May, with the clay events in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague postponed.
Concise News reports that a brief statement recently stated: “Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul, and Prague will not be held as scheduled.
“We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season.”
The next grand slam tournament is the French Open set for 24 May-7 June, followed by Wimbledon 29 June-12 July.
Not long ago, the ATP Tour announced tournaments on the men’s tour would be cancelled until at least 27 April.
As of 17 March, more than 189,000 cases of the disease have been reported in over 160 countries and territories, resulting in more than 7,500 deaths and around 80,000 recoveries.
