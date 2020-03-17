Coronavirus: Wanda Diamond League Suspends Early-Season Events

The Wanda Diamond League on Monday announced changes to its 2020 season timetable in response to the growing global crisis around the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that due to the growing number of countries affected by the COVID-19 virus, the first three meetings of the 2020 Wanda Diamond League season, scheduled for 17th April in Qatar, 9th and 16th May 2020 in China, cannot be held as planned. This decision was made in close consultation with organising committees, local authorities and sports governing bodies.

It is forbidden to enter Qatar from a number of countries and the government in Doha has suspended all national and international events for a period of 30 days. While the number of new infections is now decreasing in China, the fact remains that preparations for the meetings have been set back by several weeks and the closed borders, travel restrictions and the need to prioritise athlete safety make it impossible to organise international top-level competitions.