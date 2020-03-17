Coronavirus: Valencia Confirm 35 Percent Of Squad Have Contracted Disease

Valencia of Spain have confirmed that they have more staff who have tested positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among their coaches and first-team players.

Concise News reports that all of them are asymptomatic and are in isolation at home, having received instructions to follow an individual training program.

“Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after playing a UEFA Champions League game on February 19, 2020, in Milan, an area confirmed as high risk by Italian authorities days later, distancing the squad for their work environment and the public, recent results show that exposure to those games has caused a 35 percent positive result rate,” Valencia’s statement read.

On Sunday, the club confirmed that there had been five positive cases, all of whom are in good health and in isolation.

None of these first cases have shown any signs of the symptoms and some were shocked by the results, given their good health.

The games in Milan against Atalanta on February 19, Vitoria against Alaves on March 6, and then the return leg against Atalanta on March 10 at Mestalla are deemed to be the most likely contagion points.

‘Use Power Of Football To Help Society Fight Disease’ – Infantino

In related news, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has urged everyone associated with football worldwide to put the popularity of the game at the service of public health in the confrontation with Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As deaths across the planet reached 7,150 and European nations headed into lockdown, so the head of the international football federation lined up its approach with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation.

His message came hours before European federation UEFA staged a video conference of its own 55 members to consider the effects of the crisis and the likely postponed of the Euro 2020 finals due to be staged across 12 countries in June and July.

Competitive football has come shuddering to a halt across most of the game with all Europe’s major leagues suspended as well as 2022 World Cup qualifying matches from Asia to South America.

Infantino issued his call to arms in an open letter to FIFA’s 211 national associations and its stakeholders.

Infantino wrote: “We must now do everything in our power to protect fans, players, coaches, and everyone else involved in our beautiful game. Most importantly, the football authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading to the wider community.