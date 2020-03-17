Coronavirus: UEFA Fixes New Date For Euro 2020

European football governing body, UEFA, on Tuesday, postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

Euro 2020, which was scheduled to begin on June 12, was to be held across twelve European cities.

According to UEFA, the competition will now be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The decision comes after UEFA held conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Association and the board of the European Leagues.

UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday: “The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches.

“The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the Covid-19 emergency, to be completed.

“All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice.

“A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions made today.”

A European Championship due to be staged in various cities across the continent was set to get underway on June 12, 2020.

That is no longer feasible, meaning that the event will be postponed until 2021

Domestic competitions across Europe were due to be finished before Euro 2020, which was to be held in 12 different cities, began on June 12.

Concise News recalls that all the major leagues in Europe, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1, have all suspended their domestic fixtures until April.