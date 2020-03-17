Indian authorities have arrested two Nigerians for entering the country illegally from Bangladesh and kept them in the isolation ward of Karimganj civil hospital in south Assam.

It was learned that the Nigerians, Kanu Kingsby, 28 and Chinedu Nangshu (sic), 30, did not have any valid documents and identity cards.

They were travelling in a Agartala-Guwahati night super-bus of Swapna Travels (No.AS 01 JC 8052) at Churaibari, before they were brought to Karimganj civil hospital on Sunday for coronavirus test.

But the Nigerians tested negative.

The Nigerians were arrested on the Assam-Tripura border checkpost in Churaibari, according to the Telegraph newspaper, quoting the police.

The officer-in-charge of Churaibari checkpost, Mintu Seal, said they had been handed over to nearby Bazaricherra police station and would be produced in court.

They told the police, according to the Telegraph, that they sell cloths and perfume.