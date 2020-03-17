The Nigerian government on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the National Sports Festival due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News understands that the decision was reached after a meeting with the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, his ministry of health equivalent, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and a few other stakeholders in Abuja.

The meeting, it was learned, reviewed the COVID-19 situation vis-a-vis Edo 2020 Sports festival towards making a decision on the postponement.

Dare made the announcement in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle.

“A meeting between the Ministers of Health, myself and a few other experts just concluded now at the Health Ministry to review the COVID-19 situation vis-a-vis Edo 2020 Sports festival towards making decision on the postponement. A final decision will be communicated shortly,” he tweeted.

“President Muhammadu Buhari approves the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.

“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date.”