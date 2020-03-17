The Nigerian government on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the National Sports Festival due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Concise News understands that the decision was reached after a meeting with the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, his ministry of health equivalent, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and a few other stakeholders in Abuja.
The meeting, it was learned, reviewed the COVID-19 situation vis-a-vis Edo 2020 Sports festival towards making a decision on the postponement.
Dare made the announcement in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle.
“A meeting between the Ministers of Health, myself and a few other experts just concluded now at the Health Ministry to review the COVID-19 situation vis-a-vis Edo 2020 Sports festival towards making decision on the postponement. A final decision will be communicated shortly,” he tweeted.
“President Muhammadu Buhari approves the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.
“Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.