Coronavirus: Man United Takes ‘Crucial’ Decision On Training Plans

As the world grapple with the rapidly spreading Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Manchester United players have been told to stay at home.

Concise News reports that on Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised everybody to stay away from offices, restaurants, theatres and pubs in an effort to take “drastic action” to tackle the “fast growth” of coronavirus as cases rose to over 1,500 in the United Kingdom (UK).

A number of Premier League clubs stopped training last week as their players self-isolated due to the virus but as nobody at United was showing any symptoms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in training at their Carrington training base as usual.

The club had stepped up measures at the training ground by getting visitors to fill in forms declaring what countries they had visited in an effort to protect players and staff from contracting the virus but following the latest government guidance, all players from all age groups have been asked to stay at home.

At present the first-team squad have been given an additional three days off, having being due back in on Tuesday, in light of the evolving situation and they have all been given individual programmes to work on from home.

Last week, the Premier League announced that all games had been postponed until at least April 4.