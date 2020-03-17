Coronavirus: Lagos Govt Provides Fresh Update As Nigeria Records Third Case

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says it has begun intensive contact tracing for the passengers that travelled with the third confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on board British Airways.

Commissioner for health in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Akin Abayomi, made this known on Tuesday, adding that the third case came on a BA75 flight that arrived in Lagos from the UK on 13 March.

It was also gathered that every member of the family of the patient has been transferred to the infectious diseases Hospital at Yaba, as a preventive measure and for monitoring.

Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, had earlier on Tuesday said the third case was a 30-year-old Nigerian.

“We have started the contact tracing process and thankfully she obeyed the instruction and she confined herself to her home where she has been in contact with her immediate family,” he said.

“That helps us tremendously because it helps us with the contact tracing.

“We will be reaching out to the passengers of the flight as we did with the index case.

“But, while we are making this public announcement, anybody who was on that flight as a passenger should reach out to the emergency numbers or the new toll-free number – 0800-CORONA.”