Coronavirus: Hollywood Actor Tom Hanks, Wife Released From Hospital

Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from Australia hospital, less than a week after they tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to BBC, the couple, who received treatment, are now in self-isolation at a home they are renting in Queensland, Australia.

Recall that Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which he is playing Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Hanks announced their coronavirus status in an Instagram post which read “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

” Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated Take care of yourselves!”

This platform reports that there have been at least 298 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Australia to date.