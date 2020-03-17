Blaise Matuidi: Another Juventus Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus and France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

The Italian champions said Tuesday that Matuidi has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March and is ‘well and asymptomatic’.

Concise News reports that the 32-year-old footballer becomes the second Old Lady player to be confirmed to have the virus.

The club had last week announced that defender Daniele Rugani had contracted the virus.

Rugani said on Monday he was “doing well” and hoped his case “served to sensitise everyone” to the illness.

“I’m fine, I reassure everyone. I’ve always been quite well, I haven’t had any serious symptoms. I consider myself lucky,” Rugani told Juventus TV.

All domestic sporting activities in Italy have been suspended until at least 3 April.

Global deaths and infections from virus have surpassed those inside China, where the outbreak was first recorded, for the first time since late last year.

More than 175,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 160 countries and territories, with major outbreaks in mainland China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea.

Over 6,700 people have died from the disease and more than 77,000 have recovered.