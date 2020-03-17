APC Strongly Advises El-rufai To Create Kaduna Emirate For Sanusi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, has called on the Kaduna state Nasir El-rufai to create additional emirate for his “his hero” and deposed emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Concise News reports that this is in reaction to the appointments given to Sanusi by El-rufai, shortly after his dethronement.

Governor El-Rufai had earlier appointed Sanusi as the Pro-chancellor of the Kaduna State University and also into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

However, in a statement signed by the deputy state party chairman, Alhaji Shehu Maigari, the party criticised the Kaduna state governor’s moves, while accusing him of honouring Sanusi who spoke ill of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“Your Excellency, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, this is somebody who worked against the success of APC, your dear party, coming out openly to criticise your mentor (Mr. President) with no concrete reasons or justifications but yet you have decided to treat him like a hero.

“Sir, APC Kano Chapter is strongly advising you to create additional emirate in your state like New Kaduna Emirate Council, probably to start from Rigachikun to Kasuwar Magani and install your hero there, so that he can work effectively for his dear party (PDP) over there, instead of giving him those ceremonial positions,” he said.