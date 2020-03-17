APC Crisis Deepens As Court Approves Giadom As Chairman

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama has granted an interim order allowing Victor Giadom to pilot the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as acting chairman.

Samira Bature, a judge, gave the order following a motion ex parte filed by Mustapha Salihu, the party’s national vice chairman, north-east.

Salihu had sought an interim order allowing Giadom to act as national chairman and preside over meetings of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) pending the decision of the party’s NEC.

He also sought an order restraining the APC and its officers or anyone from preventing Giadom from functioning as the acting chairman pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The judge granted all the prayers sought by the applicant and adjourned the matter to March 20.