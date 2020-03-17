APC Calls Emergency NWC Meeting Over Crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed today (Tuesday) for an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement Monday night, said the meeting will be held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by 12 noon.

“All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting”, it said.

This is coming after the party suspended indefinitely the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for Tuesday.

The postponement was announced after some governors of the ruling party met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Monday.

Speaking on the postponement, the Chairman of the APC governors and governor of Kebbi state Atiku Bagudu told State House correspondents that the postponement is to allow the governors time to resolve all contending issues affecting the party.