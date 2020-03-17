AMVCA Was Highly Political, Zubby Michael Rants

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has expressed his displeasure at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), alleging that the awards ceremony was a joke.
Concise News reports that the awards were presented in 28 categories, with seven areas opened to public to vote and 21 categories decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.
Zubby, however, in a social media post accused the organisers of being Yoruba and political in their selections.
According to the actor, the organisers failed to recognise the pillars of Nollywood .
Hw said “Some things are unchangeable, example can you change your biological father? That award was a joke and highly political ndi ala ndi ala, we know we are great without the fake awards do you know the meaning of the viewers choice?
In her reaction to the best dressed category of the awards on Instagram, Omorodion said plus size actresses are usually not honoured.
“The Fashion Industry creates a fantasy world of what women are supposed to wear, and sadly a lot of women struggle to fit into this.
“This fantasy world always excludes curvy and plus size women, even though the fashion industry continues to laud itself as democratic in the era of Social media and gender equality.
“This is even made more obvious when the best dressed lists always excludes plus size women
