AMVCA Was Highly Political, Zubby Michael Rants

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has expressed his displeasure at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), alleging that the awards ceremony was a joke.

Concise News reports that the awards were presented in 28 categories, with seven areas opened to public to vote and 21 categories decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

Zubby, however, in a social media post accused the organisers of being Yoruba and political in their selections.

According to the actor, the organisers failed to recognise the pillars of Nollywood .

Hw said “Some things are unchangeable, example can you change your biological father? That award was a joke and highly political ndi ala ndi ala, we know we are great without the fake awards do you know the meaning of the viewers choice?

“I’m sure most of the organisers are Yoruba they didn’t even recognise the pillars of Nollywood. The original owner of living in bondage was not mentioned but new living in bondage got 8 awrds, our dead heroes like Sam Loco and others were not mentioned award without people that made Mama G, Aki and Pawpaw, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo.”