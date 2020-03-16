Veteran filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has on Monday, released a teaser for her blockbuster movie titled “King Of Boys 2”.
Concise News reports that Adetiba shared the 35 seconds teaser of the award-winning crime movie on her Twitter handle.
Recall that Adetiba first gave a hint on the release of the sequel in August 2019, it however appears that the producer is fulfilling her promise to her fans already.
Watch the teaser below
KOB Army… It's time for us to ACTIVATE!!! It's official OUR season again!!!
LET'S GOOOOOO!!!!!!! @kingofboysmovie Sequel! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/A6zyaP6iv4
— Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) March 16, 2020
