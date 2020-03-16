Veteran filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has on Monday, released a teaser for her blockbuster movie titled “King Of Boys 2”.

Concise News reports that Adetiba shared the 35 seconds teaser of the award-winning crime movie on her Twitter handle.

Recall that Adetiba first gave a hint on the release of the sequel in August 2019, it however appears that the producer is fulfilling her promise to her fans already.

Watch the teaser below