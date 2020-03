Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In Enugu Negative – Govt

The Enugu State Government has confirmed that the suspected case of coronavirus reported in the Southeast state is negative, Concise News reports.

The Ministry of Health permanent secretary in Enugu, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, said the result from the test carried out at the Irua Specialist Hospital confirmed the status.

Agujiobi said that the result was also corroborated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The suspected case, a female, was reportedly in the UK in the last five months but came to Enugu through Owerri on March the 11th to visit her son.

He called on the public to go about their normal business activities, and urged them to, however, remain alert and vigilant observing basic personal health hygiene.

Meanwhile, the state government has released the sum of N20 million to the management of the State Isolation Centre to ensure that the facilities are optimally ready to deal with the situation and any other emergency that may arise over the weekend.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, stated that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has provided the required leadership and logistic support to ensure that the State Ministry of Health and the Emergency Operation Centre are functioning at optimal level and fully ready to deal with any emergency in the state.

Aroh added that the state government has also ensured that the suspected patient, who had a recent history of having traveled to the United Kingdom where she spent five months and had just returned to the country, is very stable in the isolation centre and receiving the best available medical treatment.

The information commissioner disclosed that the state government in line with routine protocol had informed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and necessary samples collected and sent to IRUA Specialist Hospital in Edo State for investigation, saying: “We await the results of the investigation soon”.

While assuring the public that all the relevant agencies and institutions in the state are fully activated and very ready to respond to any issue arising from the Corona Virus – COVID19 or any other health emergency, the state government maintained that “there is absolutely no reason to panic”.

“The good people of Enugu State are further encouraged to ensure the highest level of personal hygiene including the regular washing of their hands and use of sanitizers in public places,” the commissioner said.