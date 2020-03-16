Six Soldiers Feared Killed In Boko Haram Ambush

An ambush by suspected Boko Haram insurgents around Banki Junction in Borno state has claimed the lives of six soldiers.
Quoting a military source, TheCable reports that two sergeants, two lance corporals and two privates were confirmed to be victims of the attack.
The incident happened Sunday morning when about two companies of soldiers from the army’s 151 task force battalion in the area were on a ”rescue patrol”.
“There were about 70 soldiers who were sent on that mission,” a source said.
“We had information that some people were being held captives by the insurgents, and that was why the soldiers were mobilised to carry out a rescue patrol.
“The soldiers ran into ambush a few kilometres that they took off, and six of them were killed.
“We later sent in a reinforcement to clear the area and recover their bodies.”
