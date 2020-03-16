Shehu Sani Reacts To Tinubu’s Statement On Plot To Remove Oshiomhole

Senator Shehu Sani has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was no longer neutral in the crisis rocking the ruling party.

Sani made the remark in response to Tinubu’s comment on the plot to remove Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC.

However, Tinubu in a statement on Sunday warned against the plot to undermine and remove Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

The former Lagos governor condemned the present ploys to remove Oshiomhole and described those behind it as virus-infested politicians.

According to him, Oshiomhole was human, therefore had merits as well as flaws, noting that his humanity should not be grounds for his dismissal.

The APC national leader said that the self-help attempts were unwarranted, noting that the attempts revealed more about the perpetrators than they do about the chairman.

Tinubu noted that the plotters launched their attack solely because they perceived the chairman as an obstacle to their 2023 ambitions.

He said that they went to court knowing full well that the party constitution prohibits such action, noting that they had not exhausted all internal disciplinary procedures.

Reacting to Tinubu’s statement on Twitter, Sani in a tweet wrote: “ASIWAJU has jumped off the fence, ended his silence and neutrality and fired a barrage of cruise missiles from the Atlantic into Berlin.”