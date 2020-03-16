Home » Perpetrators Of Abule-Ado Explosion Must Be Punished – Tinubu

Perpetrators Of Abule-Ado Explosion Must Be Punished – Tinubu

By - 2 hours on March 16, 2020
Abule-Ado Explosion: What Caused Blast In Lagos Revealed

More than 70 houses were destroyed in the explosion (image courtesy: WasiuZubir /ICE/NAN)

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has demanded that the perpetrators of the pipeline explosion in Abule-Ado area of Lagos should be punished.

In a statement on Sunday from his Media Office, signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos state governor condemned the incident and commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence.

He said: “I strongly condemn this incident. I commiserate with families and relations of those who died. I also sympathise with those who lost their valued property.

“In their memories and in order to avert similar occurrence in future, the authorities must get to the root of this incident and curb the incessant pipeline explosion in the area.

“All those who had a hand in this explosion, including those who acted in ways to put lives at risk and hard-earned possessions in jeopardy must be punished, no matter how highly placed they may be,” he insisted.

Concise News reports that the death toll from the incident has risen to at least 17, with about 25 people injured.

Buildings, cars and other properties owned by people in the area and environs were destroyed by the impact of the blast.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.