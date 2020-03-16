Perpetrators Of Abule-Ado Explosion Must Be Punished – Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has demanded that the perpetrators of the pipeline explosion in Abule-Ado area of Lagos should be punished.

In a statement on Sunday from his Media Office, signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos state governor condemned the incident and commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence.

He said: “I strongly condemn this incident. I commiserate with families and relations of those who died. I also sympathise with those who lost their valued property.

“In their memories and in order to avert similar occurrence in future, the authorities must get to the root of this incident and curb the incessant pipeline explosion in the area.

“All those who had a hand in this explosion, including those who acted in ways to put lives at risk and hard-earned possessions in jeopardy must be punished, no matter how highly placed they may be,” he insisted.

Concise News reports that the death toll from the incident has risen to at least 17, with about 25 people injured.

Buildings, cars and other properties owned by people in the area and environs were destroyed by the impact of the blast.