Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, March 16th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, March 16th, 2020.

Abule-Ado Explosion: What Caused Blast In Lagos Revealed

A gas explosion caused the blast that rocked Abule-Ado area of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). At least 15 persons lost their lives while over 70 houses were destroyed as a result of the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Spokesman for the NNPC Kennie Obateru said that the blast occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s System 2B pipeline.

Many Dead, Buildings Destroyed In Abule-Ado Explosion (Photos)

No fewer than 15 bodies have been recovered after an explosion occurred at the Abule-Ado area of Festac town in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State. More than 70 houses were destroyed as a result of the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

2023 Presidency: Buhari’s ‘Failure’ Already Campaigning For Us – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is not preparing to campaign ahead of 2023 presidential election, claiming that the perceived failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is doing that already.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, claimed that Buhari had failed to accomplish his three-point agenda.

How Sanusi’s Daughter Predicted Father’s Removal From Throne

Shahida Sanusi, daughter of the recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, had predicted her father’s dethronement. She made the prediction in 2007 during a speech at the first Annual Chibok Girls Lecture in Abuja. According to Shahida, she knew her father will not stay on the throne until death.

INEC Declares APC Winner Of Jigawa By-Election

The candidate of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC), Musa Muhammad Fagen-Gawo, has been declared winner of Garki/Babura Federal constituency by-election in Jigawa State. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Professor Ahmad Shehu Kutama, declared the result at Babura local government.

Coronavirus: Vatican To Hold Easter Celebrations Without Congregation

The Vatican said on Sunday that its traditional Easter week celebrations would be held this year without worshippers due to the coronavirus. “Because of the current global public health emergency, all the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful,” the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household said in a statement. The office is in charge of coordinating most of Pope Francis’s public schedule and his audiences with heads of state and other dignitaries.

AGN President Counters Fashola’s Claims On Nollywood Movies Promoting Crime

Contrary to a claim by minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, that Nollywood movies are aiding crime, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Rowland, says the industry has proffered solutions to societal problems. “Such statement is not based on logical fact and will not, in any way, affect the industry,” he said. “Nollywood is not the cause of the ills that have bedevilled the country; some of the crises in the country have been there before the coming of Nollywood.”

Suspected Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Enugu

The Enugu State Government has reported a fresh suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19), Concise News reports. Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, made this known in a statement on Sunday. According to Agujiobi, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed, while a sample has been collected and sent for investigations.

AMVCA’s Best Dressed: Toyin Lawani Mocks BBNaija’s Mercy, Mike (Photos)

The 7th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) held on Saturday and celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani is not pleased with the winners of the best-dressed category. In a social media post, Lawani claimed that the winners, BBNaija stars, Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards did not deserve the recognition.

Obesere Speaks On Paying Social Media Influencers For Resurgence

Fuji artiste Abass Akande, aka Obesere has dismissed claims that he employed social media influencers to return him to the limelight. The energetic singer, speaking with journalists in Lagos, said only God made it happened the way it did, adding that it was beyond his imagination as well.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.