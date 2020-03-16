Ned Nwoko Speaks On Right To Marry Regina Daniels

Ned Nwoko, a former member of house of Representative and husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has said he has the right to marry her as an adult.

Concise News reports that as of this time in 2019, the entire social media community was sent into fenzy after the news of Daniels’ relationship with Nwoko broke on the internet.

Many condemned their relationship on the basis of their age difference.

But speaking in an interview with Kemiashefonlovehaven, Nwoko said his religious and royal background permits him to marry the light-skinned actress.

The philanthropist said “Allamdulilai, Hon. Ned Nwoko is of royal blood and he is entitled to as many wives as he desires. He is no kid and knows what is best for him. Don’t forget that he is a devout Moslem and he is entitled to more than a wife. He would not want to comment on Regina Daniels currently.”

Meanwhile, the beautiful actress once said she got married to the Delta state senator as a result of her ‘stubbornness’, 20-year-old Regina made the disclosure while speaking with controversial OAP Daddy Freeze.

According to her getting married to someone of her age or with little years difference will not help her, but rather she needs someone old enough to always calm her nerves.

The light-skinned actress said: “I don’t think i would have married somebody of my age or a little bit older because I am quite stubborn, very stubborn” asked about how her husband copes with the stubbornness, she said because he respects her a lot.

Also speaking on what she calls her 59-year-old husband, Regina burst into laughter, saying “I call him my baby.