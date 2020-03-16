Lawan, Gbajabiamila React To Abule-Ado Explosion

Leaders of the National Assembly have commiserated with victims of the pipeline explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area of Lagos on Sunday.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in separate statements, called on the relevant authorities to get to the root of the incident, with a view to forestalling a reoccurrence.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan sympathised with all those who lost loved ones in the incident.

He also sympathised with those who are injured and those who lost property to the inferno.

The Senate President also commiserated with the Lagos State Government over the tragic incident and prayed that God will comfort all those who are affected.

On his part, Gbajabiamila sympathised with all those who lost loved ones in the incident, urging the state government to get to the root of the incident.

“My heart goes out to the people of Abule Ado, especially the victims of the explosion, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area. I also sympathise with the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident,” he said.

“May I call on all the agencies of government to do diligent work to ascertain the cause of the explosion to avert a reoccurrence.”