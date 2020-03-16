Latest Benue State News Online Today March 16th 2020

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) State Coordinator in Benue, Shicha Joshua Simon, has allayed fears of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as new corps members take oaths to begin their service year in the state.

Simon said the need to dismiss such fears was based on the first suspected case of the virus in Nigeria which was discovered in Ogun, one of the states where candidates are deployed for the NYSC 2020 Batch A service year.

He told journalists shortly after oath-taking at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state, for the 21 days orientation course for the batch that “adequate measures were put in place to contain any eventuality. Read more here.

Fire Razes Otukpo Market In Benue

Popular Otukpo market in Benue state was on Monday razed by fire, destroying goods valued at millions of Naira.

An eyewitness identified as Ankeli Amanyi who decried frequent fire outbreaks in the market said the incident which broke out around 5 am.

According to him, the cause of the outbreak was uncertain. Read more here.