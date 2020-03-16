Keri Hilson Says 5G Network Is Major Cause Of Coronavirus

American singer Keri Hilson has revealed that 5G network is the major cause of coronavirus outbreaks across the globe, Concise News reports.

Hilson made the revelation in a series of posts in the early hours of Monday.

According to her, the disease has not spread massively in Africa because it is not a 5G region.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!”

“And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus.”

“Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)…”

In another news, Nigerian Christian movie thespian, Mike Bamiloye says the disease has not affected Africa so much as a result of their fasting and prayers.