I’m Tired Of Begging Artistes For Collaborations- Samklef

Nigerian music producer Samklef has taken to Twitter to lament over how he begs artistes for collaborations, Concise News reports.

Samklef, dropped beats for Wizkid’s hit songs, said he has overtime been questioned on the reasons he hardly makes beats for artistes.

In a video shared on his official Twitter handle, the music producer said he was fed up of approaching them for collaborations.

He said “You all have been asking, ‘Why is Samklef not dropping these beats, s*** like that…’ Most of these artists that you (I) knew when you (I) was way valid… I’m tired of reaching out to artists and begging for collaboration. But this year…”

The video was captioned, “I’m tired of begging for collaboration from your artist…I new [sic] most of them b4 they became stars… they only reach out when they need something from u once they get what they want they go mute.”