British actor Idris Elma has revealed that he tested positive to noble coronavirus but he feels okay, Concise News reports.

Elma madethe revelation in a tweet in the early hours of Monday.

According to the popular actor, he has no symptoms but has been isolated.

“This morning, I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he tweeted.

This platform reports that the deadly disease which has killed thousands of people globally broke out from Wuhan in China.